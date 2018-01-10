Harrisonburg Announces Changes to Holiday Trash Collection Schedule

City of Harrisonburg Public Information Office News Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – Governmental offices in the city of Harrisonburg will be closed on Friday, January 12 to observe Lee-Jackson Day and Monday, January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On Friday, January 12, refuse and recycling will be collected on a normal schedule.

After evaluating the holiday collection schedule last year, the Public Works Department determined it would be best to collect refuse and recycling on holidays that land on a Friday.

“When a holiday lands on a Friday, our crews don’t collect the waste until the following week,” explained Tom Hartman, assistant director of the Public Works Department. “Friday collection dates include the downtown corridor and we felt it was important to help businesses keep this area clean and free of debris and waste.”

Refuse and recycling for Monday, January 15 will be collected on Tuesday, January 16.

For a complete list of city holidays and a collection schedule, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/city-holidays. Residents and businesses can also sign up to receive notifications for changes in the trash collection schedule by visiting this site.

The city of Harrisonburg is centrally located in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. It is home to almost 55,000 people. More information about the city of Harrisonburg is online at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov.