Update: $50K Bond Granted to Albemarle Co. Doctor Accused of Assaults

Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean can leave jail once he posts a $50,000 bond, but a judge is putting limits on where he can go.

Prosecutors revealed in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, January 10, that seven more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against the Albemarle County doctor. Three women have already spoken with investigators in this case.

Dean is currently charged with two counts each of rape and object sexual penetration, and one count of forcible sodomy. Detectives had arrested him on Friday, January 5. Dean is accused of taking advantage of patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

"We absolutely deny these events occurred," defense attorney Rhonda Quagliana told the court.

The defense was asking Dean to be released on a home monitor, and also be allowed to work up to four hours a day at the clinic. Quagliana said her client is a married man with children, and has ties to the community.

Albemarle County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Darby G. Lowe argued the nature of the offenses – violent sex crimes that can carry up to life in prison – plus the possibility of even more victims being discovered all make Dean a risk to himself and others. The prosecution also believes the defendant is a flight risk due to wealth.

The judge sided with the defense, and is allowing Dean to be released. However, the judge also ordered Dean:

Wear an electronic monitoring device

Notify police if and when he leaves or returns home, his doctor’s office, or lawyer’s office

Not to return to either of his work offices

Not to contact patients nor staff from those offices

Surrender his passport.

Dean is scheduled for a court docket call on February 5.