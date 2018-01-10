Charlottesville Judge Sets Trial Dates for DeAndre Harris and Corey Long

People gathered outside of Charlottesville General District Court ahead of hearings for DeAndre Harris and Corey Long.

A judge is advancing cases against two men charged in connection to events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.

Charlottesville General District Court held hearings for 21-year-old DeAndre Shakur Harris and 24-year-old Corey Alexander Long Wednesday, January 10. Harris, who lives in the Suffolk area, was not present in court.

A crowd largely made up of supporters gathered outside of the courtroom. Some could be seen holding signs demanding that the charges against Harris and Long be dropped. Members of Charlottesville's Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) said the charges against the two defendants represent a long history of racism in the United States.

"They showed up for the community, and we need to show up for them. This community should not be prosecuting DeAndre and Corey. They did nothing wrong, and that's what we're going to keep showing up," said SURJ organizer Ben Doherty.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Robert Downer formally changed the felony charge against Harris from unlawful wounding to misdemeanor assault. Three men - Alex Michael Ramos, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Jacob Scott Goodwin - are accused of attacking Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12.

Long still faces a misdemeanor charge of assault, as well as disorderly conduct. The Culpeper County man is accused of using a flame-throwing device in the area of Emancipation Park during the controversial Unite the Right rally, as well as getting into a fight along Market Street that same day.

Harris is scheduled to stand trial on March 16.

The trial against Long is set for April 17.