Structure Fire Along Rodes Drive Under Investigation

01/09/2018 Release from Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue:

Structure Fire – 575 Rodes Drive

On January 9, 2018 at 2:35 p.m. fire and rescue units were called to the Greencroft Club at the address above for a structure fire.

The first arriving unit was on scene 5 minutes later and reported light smoke showing from the from the rear kitchen area of the building. The fire was found on both the exterior of the building and inside the exterior wall.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented further loss. All emergency responders cleared the scene by 5 p.m.

There were no injuries related to the fire. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the fire related damage to be $4000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to dispose of smoking material and ashes in a safe and appropriate manner.

