Albemarle High School Boys and Girls Win Annual Ben Hair Swim Meet

Albemarle High School boys tallied 415 points and the girls tallied 437 to each win the 2018 Ben Hair Memorial Swim and Dive Meet from UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center Tuesday night.

On Monday, 35 divers competed from Woodberry Forest School.

There were 350 swimmers competing Tuesday at the AFC.

The Ben Hair Memorial Swim meet is considered the premier high school swim and dive meet in central Virginia.

Here are the complete team results:

BOYS SWIM TEAMS

1. Albemarle High School (415)

2 Western Albemarle High School (411)

3. Woodberry Forest School (223)

4. St. Anne's Belfield (173)

5. Fork Union Military Academy (141)

6. Fluvanna County High School (71)

7. Monticello High School (69)

8. Harrisonburg High School (67)

9. The Covenant School (33)

10 Charlottesville High School (29)

11. Louisa County High School (25)

12. Orange County High School (18)

13. Wilson Memorial High School (12)

GIRLS SWIM TEAMS

1. Albemarle High School, 437

2. Western Albemarle High School, 343

3. Fluvanna County High School, 219

4. Monticello HS Swim + Dive, 200

5. Harrisonburg High School, 140

6. Charlottesville High School, 101

7. Wilson Memorial High School, 96

8. Louisa County High School, 51

9. The Covenant School, 45

10. St. Anne's Belfield, 26

11. Orange County High School, 24