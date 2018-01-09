Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Chris Shelton scored 10 points as Louisa County defeated Western Albemarle 66-63 in overtime Chris Shelton scored 10 points as Louisa County defeated Western Albemarle 66-63 in overtime
STAB senior Nic Kent after a three-pointer STAB senior Nic Kent after a three-pointer

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buffalo Gap 51, Luray 23
Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 37
East Rockingham 60, R.E. Lee-Staunton 28
Monticello 58, Orange County 37
Stuarts Draft 106, Riverheads 79
Tandem Friends School 41, Chelsea Academy 22
Trinity Episcopal 43, St. Annes-Belfield 42
Western Albemarle 65, Louisa 27
William Monroe 54, Culpeper 37

BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge 89, Middleburg Academy 83
Charlottesville 82, Fluvanna 50
Culpeper 83, William Monroe 46
Louisa 66, Western Albemarle 63 (OT)
Luray 54, Buffalo Gap 43
Madison County 65, Clarke County 47
Orange County 65, Monticello 46
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, East Rockingham 28
St. Christopher's 68, Woodberry Forest 55
Stuarts Draft 106, Riverheads 79
Tandem Friends School 90, Chelsea Academy 41
Trinity Episcopal 80, St. Annes-Belfield 69
Wilson Memorial 52, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 32

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014.

