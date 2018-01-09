Guy and Hunter Lead #3 UVA Past Syracuse 68-61, 'Hoos Win 7th Straight

De'Andre Hunter Scored 15 points to record his third straight game with double digit points

The No. 3 Virginia basketball team won its seventh straight game and improved to 4-0 in the ACC with a 68-61 win over Syracuse from John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night.

Kyle Guy led the 'Hoos with 22 points on the night, while De'Andre Hunter added 15 points for his third straight game with double-digit points.

UVA shot a season-high 27, 3-pointers and made just nine as Guy connected on five of them.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "We had some really good looks. We rotated the ball. We got them to rotate, so feet set. Lining up the seams, so you got to take those, so I was okay with the majority of those three-pointers."

"If he had it his way, we probably would have tightened the gaps a little bit," says Guy. "Me and Ty hit a couple three's. We didn't settle. We were feeling it."

Virginia led 29-26 at the break and would go on a 15-4 run to take a 44-35 lead after Guy connected on a three-pointer with 12:17 left in regulation.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 14 points.

Devon Hall recorded a career-high eight assists, while scoring 13 points, and grabbing seven rebounds.

Guy played a career-high 40 minutes as he recorded his fifth career 20-point game.

He's the first player to play 40 minutes, since Sylven Landesberg did so back in 2009 against Clemson.

Virginia is now 44-4 at home in the last six seasons, including a 3-1 mark against Syracuse inside JPJ.

It was the 13th time this season that Virginia held an opponent to below 43-percent shooting.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim says, "They're a very good team and a very good defensive team, and those two guards are always a threat. They can shoot and can score. Defensively, we've got to find a way to be a little bit better."

Virginia finishes a three-game home-stand as it hosts North Carolina State on Sunday.