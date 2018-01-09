Waynesboro High School Promotes Shawn Moran to Head Football Coach

Athletic Director Derek McDaniel is stepping down after seven seasons as head football coach

Waynesboro High School has promoted its offensive coordinator Shawn Moran to head coach.

Athletic director Derek McDaniel is stepping down as the head football coach after seven years at Waynesboro.

Moran has been an assistant at Waynesboro for 12 years.

He's served as offensive coordinator the last four years.

Moran says, "I really am a defensive oriented person. I feel like the game is controlled there. Offense, I feel like in any sport kind of comes and goes. I feel like that's something we want to be a strength of ours is to control the game on the defensive side of the ball."

Moran takes over a little giant team that finished 4-7 last season after a playoff loss to Monticello.

Waynesboro has made the postseason three straight years after not reaching the playoffs the previous two decades.

"We now feel like every game we play we have a chance to win," says Moran. "We have a chance to compete. That's a breath of fresh air. I just think its taken a while, a lot of effort, a lot of time just to get to the point that we're at now. For the kids, I just want them to do the best they can. Effort wise, I want them to reach their potential individually and as a team."