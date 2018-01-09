Augusta County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Scammer

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office would like to make the public aware of several complaints we have received about an individual claiming to be "Deputy Hall from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office." This individual has been calling citizens portraying to "have warrants on file" for them for missing jury duty and directing them to call a telephone number for further information.

The Augusta County Sheriff's does not employ a Deputy Hall, and we suspect that citizens who receive these calls and follow the instructions given to them by "Deputy Hall" are likely to be the potential victims of fraud.

Scammers call potential victims impersonating federal or local law enforcement saying they have missed jury duty or owe fines to the courts. Victims are then told they need to pay these fines with a green dot or pre-paid money card.

If any citizen receives a call from an individual purporting to be a Deputy Sheriff with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, we would encourage them to verify that the individual is indeed employed by the Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 245-5333.

Deputies often use telephones when conducting business, but we will never advise citizen’s that they need to pay fines with a green dot or pre-paid money card.

Here are some good tips: