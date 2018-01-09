RMC Events to Create 300 New Jobs

RMC Press Release:

Richmond, VA Jan. 9, 2018 – RMC Events, Virginia’s premier event staffing company, has announced the creation of 300 new part-time positions in the Charlottesville and Harrisonburg regions. In 2017, RMC Events provided event management and support services at more than 9,400 events with 1,800 staff members.

The company is actively recruiting for new Event Staff positions in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg to provide support at collegiate sporting events, concerts, festivals, and fairs. The jobs offer flexible, part-time hours and interested applicants can apply online at http://www.rmcevents.com/jobs.html.

“It’s exciting to see the growth RMC Events is experiencing in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg,” said Mary-Huffard Kegley, Assistant Director of the Piedmont Workforce Network. ““ PWN is excited about the opportunities these RMC Events jobs will provide our regional job seekers.”

“Our success has been built upon good people first,” said Dan Schmitt, President of RMC Events. “The commitment of our staff members to providing safe and enjoyable event experiences has made this rapid growth possible and we look forward to having 300 more individuals join our dynamic, energetic, and customer-service oriented team.

About RMC Events:

RMC Events (http://www.rmcevents.com) provides event staffing support services to colleges/universities, NASCAR facilities, and over 150 sporting and entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The RMC Events Ambassador Program, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, provides community safety personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

RMC Events is committed to providing clients and venues with superior-level event management services and support to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for their guests.