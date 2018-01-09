DOJ: 6 Plead Guilty to Federal Heroin Charges

01/09/2018 Release from the U.S. Department of Justice:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – Six individuals who conspired to distribute heroin in and around Culpeper have pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville to a variety of federal drug and other offenses, United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced.

In all, six members of the conspiracy have pleaded guilty over the past several weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty this morning in federal court in Charlottesville. The group sold at least 100 grams of heroin in the Culpeper region beginning in 2016 and continuing through 2017.

Rondale Montrel Faulkner, 31, of Culpeper Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and one count of being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm. According to evidence presented during Faulkner’s guilty plea hearing, the defendant sold heroin to a confidential source working with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force on several occasions. On one occasion, co-defendant George Faulkner drove the vehicle in which the undercover transaction took place. In addition, the confidential source purchased a .357 H. Weiharauch revolver from Faulkner. Faulkner is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction.

George Christopher Faulkner, 29, of Culpeper Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin.

April Christine Sherman, 34, of the Tidewater region Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to evidence presented during her guilty plea hearing, Sherman sold heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer working with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Following the transaction, the vehicle Sherman and codefendant, David Allen Frazier Jr., were traveling in was stopped by police and a Taurus .38 automatic pistol was located in the glovebox.

David Allen Frazier Jr., 30, of the Tidewater region Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and one count of being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm. David Lee Boyce, 38, of Culpeper Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to evidence presented at the defendant’s guilty plea hearing, the defendant sold heroin to a confidential source working with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force on several occasions. On one occasion, when the source attempted to arrange a purchase of heroin, Boyce had the source contact co-defendant Rebecca Backe, who was selling heroin on his behalf. Backe was able to sell the source heroin.

Rebecca Rae Backe, 38, of Culpeper Va., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force with Assistance from the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber and Special Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Editor's Note: Our system has capped our limit for photos on this article, April Christine Sherman's mugshot can be found here.