Augusta County Investigators Partnering with VSP in Hotel Fire Case

hotel fire scene AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Investigators in Augusta County are still working find the cause of a fire that destroyed a hotel last month.
They have not determined anything yet, but are working with Virginia State Police to find where the blaze began and what started it.
Investigators are talking with people who stayed there when it happened, including those out of state, to see if they can shed any light on what happened.
“We have spoke with the owner, of course there was no charge for the night of the fire, also he's working with his insurance carrier. People that lose clothing, lose items, medications and stuff, he's working with his insurance carrier to try to fix those claims, and find if they are available to be refunded,” Chief Carson Holloway, Augusta County
Augusta County Fire officials have a meeting set up with state police Tuesday to follow up on the investigation.
Statement from Red Roof Inn Staunton:
First and foremost, all guests at the Red Roof Inn Staunton were safely evacuated from the property. The well-being of our guests is our top priority. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time and we are continuing to cooperate with local authorities. All guests staying with us in Staunton the night of the fire were fully refunded and we are working on rebooking all future guests at neighboring Red Roof properties, honoring the rate guests secured at booking. We have directed guests to file claims with their insurance companies for any belongings damaged in the fire.