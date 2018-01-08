Augusta County Investigators Partnering with VSP in Hotel Fire Case

Investigators in Augusta County are still working find the cause of a fire that destroyed a hotel last month.

They have not determined anything yet, but are working with Virginia State Police to find where the blaze began and what started it.

Investigators are talking with people who stayed there when it happened, including those out of state, to see if they can shed any light on what happened.

“We have spoke with the owner, of course there was no charge for the night of the fire, also he's working with his insurance carrier. People that lose clothing, lose items, medications and stuff, he's working with his insurance carrier to try to fix those claims, and find if they are available to be refunded,” Chief Carson Holloway, Augusta County

Augusta County Fire officials have a meeting set up with state police Tuesday to follow up on the investigation.

Statement from Red Roof Inn Staunton: