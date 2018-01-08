Owner of Tuel Jewelers on Charlottesville Downtown Mall Dead at 86

A beloved Charlottesville store owner has died at the age of 86.

Frances Elizabeth Gibson Loose, of Keswick, ran Tuel Jewelers on the Downtown Mall.

She was hired as its bookkeeper back in 1953 and 12 years later she took over shop. Loose operated the business with her two daughters and grandsons.

Customers describe her as the soul of the store, always greeting people as they walked in and making them feel at home.

"She's the heart and soul of downtown. She's been an outstanding supporter of so many things in town … "We go down there to get things, particularly engravings, because everything she touches is wonderful,” Martin Burks, chairman of the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce, said.

A viewing is set for Monday night at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, and the funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Keswick.

More information on her services can be found here.