Louisa County Public Schools Recognized for Anti-Bullying Efforts

A central Virginia school system is getting national recognition for its efforts to stop bullying.

The nonprofit Teach Anti-Bullying, Inc. presented Louisa County Public Schools with one of its medal of honor awards and a check for $250 on Monday, January 8.

Teachers, students, and parents came in on their snow day to celebrate the honor.

The organization's founder says Louisa serves as a model for combating bullying.

The school system highlighted its zero-tolerance policy with a pep rally in October that involved students and staff from every school in the county.

“We want all students, every student within our district, to be able to come to school in a welcoming and inviting environment that's free from bullying behavior of any kind, and we really want young folks to come in an environment that's conducive to learning each and every day they come to school,” says Doug Straley, the superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools.

The school system's anti-bullying education focuses on reasons for students to be kind, look out for each other, and respect differences.

Louisa County is now in the running for a $1,000 award from the nonprofit's founder.