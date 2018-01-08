RWSA: No Need to Worry About Water Levels at Sugar Hollow Reservoir

Some NBC29 viewers in Albemarle County have voiced their concerns about the water level in the Sugar Hollow Reservoir.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) drains water from the Sugar Hollow Reservoir through a pipe to the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, which is the one of the main sources of drinking water for the county.

RWSA stopped transferring water into the reservoir back on December 27, because Sugar Hollow's capacity got down to 19 feet (out of a maximum depth of 58 feet).

According to the water authority, Sugar Hollow is a secondary water source for Albemarle County, and it's mostly used as a recreational amenity.

Officials say there's no need to worry, because the county's other major source of water is in good shape.

“The water is overflowing the dam at the Rivanna reservoir. So in effect we have more water coming into the Rivanna reservoir than we can store, and until that stops we're not anticipating having any water conservation measures going into place," said RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer.

Mawyer says when the Rivanna Mountain Reservoir stops overflowing, RWSA will take a look at the Sugar Hollow Reservoir and determine if any water restrictions are needed.

01/08/2018 Release from the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority:

Due to prolonged freezing temperatures, many of the reservoirs have partially frozen areas of ice.

In partnership with the Parks and Recreation Departments for the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority would like to remind the community that all activities on the ice, at all recreational waters, are prohibited due to the related dangers.

