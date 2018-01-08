Charlottesville Files Application to Recoup 'Unite the Right' Costs

The covered statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park

The city of Charlottesville is among those filing applications to recoup some of its expenses related to the August 12 “Unite the Right” rally.

Because a state of emergency was issued, under law, the city can request state funding assistance.

The city spent approximately $214,000 and it could get up to 70 percent back - or about $152,000.

It's unclear how long it will take the state to take up the application.

The University of Virginia is also seeking reimbursement in a combined application from the health system and academic division.

The health system spent more than $142,000, while the academic division spent approximately $63,000.

Albemarle County is not eligible, but spent approximately $66,000 in rally-related expenses.