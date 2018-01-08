Charlottesville Files Application to Recoup 'Unite the Right' Costs

The covered statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The city of Charlottesville is among those filing applications to recoup some of its expenses related to the August 12 “Unite the Right” rally.
Because a state of emergency was issued, under law, the city can request state funding assistance.
The city spent approximately $214,000 and it could get up to 70 percent back - or about $152,000.
It's unclear how long it will take the state to take up the application.
The University of Virginia is also seeking reimbursement in a combined application from the health system and academic division.
The health system spent more than $142,000, while the academic division spent approximately $63,000.
Albemarle County is not eligible, but spent approximately $66,000 in rally-related expenses.