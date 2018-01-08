VDOT: Freezing Rain Could Create Slippery Conditions

01/08/2018 Release from Virginia Department of Transportation:

RICHMOND, Virginia – While the thermometer is expected to climb above freezing today, pavement temperatures may not. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning motorists to watch for slick patches today and throughout the evening commute as precipitation expected across much of the commonwealth could fall as freezing rain.

Additionally, below freezing temperatures are expected overnight and any wet roads may refreeze, creating the potential for slippery conditions through tomorrow morning.

Where warranted, VDOT has been preparing trucks and equipment for the approaching weather, and will continue to monitor forecasts. Crews will apply sand and salt as necessary to improve traction on roads and help melt ice.

Current road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone.

During winter weather, motorists are encouraged to lower speed and keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, slow down and allow operators the right of way.