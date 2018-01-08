Driver in December Gordonsville Rd. Crash Passes Away

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

Cindy D. Cook, 60, of Rhodesville, Virginia, has died from injuries sustained during a head-on crash in the 6200 block of Gordonsville Road on December 22, 2017.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. when Cook’s 2007 Saturn Ion crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up, head on.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were transported for non-life threatening injuries.

Cook was airlifted from the scene and remained in critical condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center until the evening of January 5, 2018 when she passed away. The Albemarle County Police Department investigated eight fatal crashes in 2017 that resulted in nine deaths.

(NOTE: There was a double fatality in October on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway.)