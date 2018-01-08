Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury

The case against a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center is going to a grand jury.

Kathy Yowell Rohm appeared for her preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday, January 8. The 54-year-old woman is charged with one felony count of cruelty and injury to children.

Witnesses testified that when Social Services arrived at Rohm's house along Turnberry Circle, she told them she was taking care of five children. Detectives counted 16 inside the home.

According to state code, one adult is only allowed to take care of up to four children in a daycare business.

Child Protective Services said 15 of the children in Rohm’s house were sitting and crying in wet diapers, many dragging to their knees and filled with feces. Some of the infants were tightly strapped in to car seats and rocking chairs, which were also wet.

Rohm was arrested Wednesday, December 6, 2017. She was denied bond the following day, and is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Investigators believe Rohm’s daycare had been running for some time, and they want to hear from anyone who may have additional information that could help them in this case.

An Albemarle County grand jury is scheduled to take up Rohm’s case on February 5.