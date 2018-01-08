Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christian's Purpose'

Just three months after losing their son to a rare birth defect, a couple is using their grief to help other families in central Virginia.

Christian Cobb was born with his organs outside of his body. He lived for just 6 days.

“He had a pneumothorax, which is when the lung pops open and the air escapes, that Sunday. And then he had another one that Tuesday, and we knew then that was it,” said Chelsea Stearn, the mother.

Chelsea and Jesse Cobb were planning to have their wedding in July after welcoming their baby boy. But on October 18, their plans changed.

Christian’s death left his family not only with grief, but with enormous debt. It costs about $2,000 per family to bury a child, but that did not include Christian’s medical bills. The total cost for Jesse and Chelsea was around $15,000.

“Even when he was in the hospital and I knew he was going to pass, that was on my mind. It was really hard for me to grieve, spend time with him, and do the things I really needed to do,” Jesse said.

“I didn't know what we were going to do. I was so distracted by our son being gone that I didn't realize what the costs were,” said Chelsea.

Jesse and Chelsea were able to get an organization up and running just two months after their youngest son died.

Christian's Purpose pays funeral expenses for babies that die so their families can grieve without extra burden.

“So other families wouldn't have to be in the situation we are,” Chelsea explained. “They don't have to worry about funeral costs, and, ‘what am I going to do?’ and, ‘how am I going to pay my electric bill?’”

“I don’t think any family should have to go through that,” said Jesse

While money helps Christian's Purpose the most, the organization also accepts baby blankets and other newborn items.