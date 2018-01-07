Albemarle Police Say Social Media Post a Hoax

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department has been able to determine that a threatening social media post advising Monticello High students not to go to school on Monday is a hoax and no longer being considered a valid threat.

Officers have identified the suspect of the Sunday night post to be a juvenile, and have the individual detained with charges pending. All Albemarle County Public Schools will open on time Monday with an increased police presence at all of the high schools.

We want to thank the public for calling in with information and the Albemarle County Public School system for their help in the investigation. As is normal practice, all Albemarle County Public School facilities are under constant surveillance by officers at night and protected by alarm systems that immediately alert when an unauthorized person enters.

As a further precaution tomorrow, there will be increased police presence at all high schools. All Albemarle County Public Schools will open on time Monday.