Snapchat Photo Warns Monticello High School Students to Stay Home

Police are investigating a threat against an Albemarle County school posted on social media.

The Snapchat photo shows an arsenal of guns with the message, "don't go to school tomorrow @MHS students” over the photo with the words, “Loaded up bout to head out.”

Albemarle County police say they are actively investigating this threat.

The department says school safety is its first concern.

A spokesman for Albemarle County Public Schools says a message will be sent out to parents very soon.

Statement from Superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools:

Dear Members of our School Community:

Earlier this evening, we were contacted by the Albemarle County Police Department concerning a threatening social media post that advised students not to come to school tomorrow. The police department is investigating this situation. We are closely working with them to ensure that Monticello High School is safe for students and staff.

There will be additional police presence at Monticello High School as well as our other high schools tomorrow as a precaution.

School will start at the regular time tomorrow, Monday, January 8th.

As part of our normal procedures, all school facilities are under constant surveillance by police officers at night, and all facilities are protected by alarm systems that immediately alert us when an unauthorized person is at a school.

There is no higher priority than the safety and security of all students and staff. We will continue to consult with the police department and will take all necessary actions to ensure that our facilities remain safe and secure.

Sincerely,

Dr. Matthew Haas

Deputy Superintendent

Albemarle County Public Schools