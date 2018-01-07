Update: Police Identify Man in Fatal Nelson County Crash

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Stanley is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 1 p.m., Jan. 6, 2018, on Route 29 just north of Davis Creek Lane.

A 2004 Honda Accord traveling south on Route 29 ran off the highway into the median. There it struck an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median.

The driver, Cyril B. Jenkins III, 19, of Baltimore, Md., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.