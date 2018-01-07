Albemarle Fire Crews Respond to Structure Fire on Old Dominion Rd

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Press Release:

On January 7, 2018 at 3:03 PM Fire and Rescue units were called to 7543 Old Dominion Road for a structure fire. The first arriving unit was on scene 15 minutes later and reported a single-family home with nothing showing from the front of the building.

After investigating it was found that the fire was in the wall and attic. The fire was extinguished quickly however the structure is not habitable at this time. All emergency responders cleared the scene by 6:00 PM.

There were no injuries related to the fire. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $8,000.

The cause of the fire was due to combustible materials being located to close to a heating stove. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office. The four occupants displaced by the fire are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to inspect your heat source, check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan!