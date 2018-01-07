Look3 Festival of the Photograph Ceases Operations

A festival that's put photography in the spotlight on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall for the past decade has called it quits.

Look3 Festival of the Photograph announced the festival's end in a statement late Friday, January 5.

In 2017, the festival said it was taking the year off to redesign the event.

Organizers now say a number of reasons led to the decision to cease operations, including not having the financial resources to continue the festival.

“Although I'm sad that Look3 has come to an end, I feel that it really fulfilled a lot of its mission during the 10 years that it existed, and left a legacy that people will remember for a long time,” says Will Kerner, president of the board of directors for Look3 Festival.

The mission of Look3 was to celebrate the vision of extraordinary photographers and ignite conversation about issues in the artist community.