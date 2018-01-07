Leadership has 'Hoos Defense Playing at High Level

The No. 8 Virginia men's basketball team has won six straight games and improved to 10-0 at home this season, by beating No. 12 North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

It was the 'Hoos fifth straight win over the Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena and it was the seventh time this season that Virginia held an opponent to under 50 points.

The Cavaliers have held all 15 of their opponents to under 50% shooting this season.

Virginia forced UNC into three shot clock violations and 19 turnovers.

That was the most turn overs by Roy Williams' team all season.

Those turnovers resulted in 25 points for the 'Hoos.

North Carolina had just 28 points in the first half, which was also a season low.

UNC junior forward Luke Maye was held to just six points.

Maye came in averaging over 17 points, but was shut down by Isaiah Wilkins.

Wilkins says, "The captains or whatever, take a lot of pride in defending and things like that. I know for a fact I do, especially coming into this game with Luke Maye. Devon does the same thing. He's telling guys in the huddle that he has Berry when he was going just to slow him down. Jack does the same thing. He's guarding guys one-on-one inside, so its personal. That's how we take it and I think that has something to do with it."

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Collectively because of our leadership. Isaiah understands. Jack understands. Devon understands. Ty and Kyle have made strides in that direction and we talked about not having amnesia after the Virginia Tech game. Know who you are. That's why I said your team defense is your strength."

Ty Jerome says, "I think our unity is the biggest part of this team. If that ever falls or people start losing sight of who we are, or what we do, we won't be as good as we can be."