Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site

The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue says the blaze began Saturday, January 6, around 10:30 p.m. and then rekindled Sunday morning.

The extreme flames engulfed the nearly completed Regency at Augusta Senior Home and burned it to the ground.

“We had flames at 100 feet,” says Jeff Hurst, the commander of Augusta Fire Division.

Augusta County Fire, Fishersville Fire Company, and 10 other fire crews responded Saturday night to fight a massive blaze at the construction site of a soon-to-be-opened senior care facility in Fishersville.

“Fires of this nature are not an everyday occurrence - it’s something you see maybe once or twice in a career,” says Hurst. “When units arrived, there was fire through the roof. The fire - due to the weather and extreme cold - it rapidly increased the multi-alarm fire.

When the more than 60 firefighters on scene thought they had the flames extinguished, they packed up and left, only to be called back Sunday morning.

“Due to the extreme conditions, the water and the ice sometimes disguises the fire being out and then when things melt the fire rekindles,” says Hurst.

The rekindled blaze finished what the original fire started: destroying the building that 80 senior citizens planned to call home.

“Regency at Augusta is an 80-bed assisted living and memory care community that was scheduled to open spring of 2018,” says Chip Harrison, director of operations for Rosewood Senior Living.

Construction had been underway for nearly a year, and the senior home was just beginning to pre-lease apartments.

Now it will have to start from the ground-up again.

“Pretty traumatic news; we were excited to bring this service - much-needed - to the Augusta County area,” says Harrison. “It’s just a setback for us - we will rebuild and bring memory care and assisted living services to this area.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it’s under investigation.

Fishersville fire crews are expected to continue to check on the scene throughout the night to make sure it does not rekindle.