Charlottesville Buffalo Bills Fans Raise Money for Children's Foundation

More than 100 Buffalo Bills fans in central Virginia gathered on Sunday, January 7, to celebrate their team's first playoff appearance in 17 years while also supporting sick and handicapped children.

The Charlottesville Buffalo Bills Backers watched its team play in the first round of the National Football League playoff on Sunday while raising money for the Andy and Jordan Foundation.

All week, Bills fans have been donating to the foundation started by the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback after his team helped the Bills get into the playoff.

“As a result of Andy Dalton throwing a touchdown to Tyler Boyd, it’s put the Bills into the playoffs,” says Patrick Webb, the president of the Bills Backers. “There’s been a grassroots movement to donate to Andy Dalton and his wife’s foundation to help underprivileged children.”

These Charlottesville Bills supporters say they're very grateful for their team's playoff appearance, and also enjoy the opportunity to give back.

They raised more than $400 in a raffle.