Staunton Museum Offers New Sunday Entry Deal

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton museum is giving visitors the chance to "pay what they wish" to enter every Sunday through the end of February.

Sunday, January 7, was the first day of this deal at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum.

Organizers are encouraging guests to pay anywhere from $1 to $50 as a way of inviting people to explore history regardless of their financial situation.
“It’s our way of reaching out to the community, letting them know that we just want you to come and visit,” says Andrew Phillips, the museum’s curator. “We have many people who come and say, ‘I came when I was a child,’ or ‘I came when my kids were in school,’ and we'd like to encourage them to come back.”

Adult tickets typically cost $14.

The "pay what you wish" offer provides entry to the museum and Wilson's birthplace house.

