Library Announces New Program for Adults with Special Needs

Augusta County Library Press Release:

FISHERSVILLE, Va.— The Augusta County Library invites local adults with special needs to a new library enrichment program. Starting on January 12, 2018, Fridays with Friends will feature learning activities, storytimes, refreshments, crafts and more for ages 18 and up.

Organizer Ben Thomas says, “I’m excited that the library can offer programming to a population that is typically underserved within the community.”

Every Friday will offer new activities and will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the library’s Fishersville location. No sign up is required for those who wish to participate.

For additional information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy. in Fishersville.