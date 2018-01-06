Quantcast

Saturday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Elisabeth Coffman and WAHS beat Glen Allen 43-28 Elisabeth Coffman and WAHS beat Glen Allen 43-28
Samantha Brunelle had 39 points and 23 rebounds for William Monroe Samantha Brunelle had 39 points and 23 rebounds for William Monroe

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highland-Warrenton 55, Covenant School 20

Play for Preemies Tournament @ WAHS
Charlottesville 65, Battlefield 52
Colonial Forge 64, Broadway 51
R.E. Lee-Staunton 58, Louisa 39
Western Albemarle 43, Glen Allen 28
William Monroe 53, Wilson Memorial 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cape Henry Collegiate vs. St. Annes-Belfield, ppd.
Culpeper vs. Eastern View, ppd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Rockingham 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, OT
St. Annes-Belfield 77, Fork Union Prep 55
Trinity Episcopal 83, Woodberry Forest 49

Chance Harman Classic
Gate City 75, Floyd County 52
George Wythe-Wytheville 94, Giles 89
Mountain Mission 60, Calvary Day, Ga. 49
North Cross 66, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 57
Northside 63, E.C. Glass 47
Oak Hill Academy 96, Blue Ridge 60
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 53, Roanoke Catholic 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Culpeper vs. Eastern View, ppd.
Hampton Roads vs. Miller School, ppd.