Saturday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Saturday High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Elisabeth Coffman and WAHS beat Glen Allen 43-28
Samantha Brunelle had 39 points and 23 rebounds for William Monroe
Reported by Mike Shiers
