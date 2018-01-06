Central Virginia Goodwill Stores in Need of Donations

Goodwill stores in central Virginia are at an all-time low in donations for the month of January.

Each year, around this time, the nonprofit sees a decline in donations to its stores.

Fewer donations mean there's less to sell, and much of Goodwill's revenue goes toward its work study program: a program that helps people with disabilities or other job-limiting factors find work. Seventy-percent of that program is funded by Goodwill's store sales.

"If we don't have the money coming in from the retail stores then we cannot have as many people in each one of the programs. We can't help as many as the 44,000 that we helped in 2017 if we don't have the finances coming in to fund out program," said Lisa Sexton, district manager for Piedmont area Goodwill Stores

With the frigid temps, goodwill says it desperately needs as much winter wear as possible.

The manager says they're mainly looking for winter coats and household goods.