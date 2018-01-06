Cornell Club Helps Out Charlottesville's Habitat Store

Alumni and current students from Cornell University gathered in Charlottesville for the worldwide Cornell Cares Day.

The Cornell Club of Central Virginia helped organize and redecorate the Habitat Charlottesville Store on Harris Street.

Each year, local chapters meet for a day of service to interact with alumni, network, and help the community in a special way.

“Cornell Cares is part of connecting the community, not just with local Cornellians but with the community at-large that we are involved in because we all know that we have something we can give back,” said Cornell Club of Central Virginia Volunteer President Audrey Storm.

Organizers say volunteers came from as far away as Harrisonburg to take part in Saturday's Cornell Cares Day.

They planned to stay at the store until they completed all the tasks.