UVA Police Investigate Report of Sexual Assault

University of Virginia Police are investigating a woman's report that she was sexually assaulted by a driver for a ride service early Saturday morning.

The woman tells police she received a ride from the Lambeth Field area to Darden Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Saturday, January 6.

She said the driver sexually assaulted her before she got out of his vehicle.

A safety alert message was sent out to the university community, but police have not released any other details.

Timely Warning

January, 6, 2018

Date and Time of Incident: 1/6/2018 2:08 AM - 1/6/2018 2:34 AM

Report Type: Fondling

Reported Offense: A sexual assault was reported to University Police on January 6, 2018. The reported assault occurred on January 6, 2018 between 2:08 AM and 2:34 AM, on Darden Blvd.

A female reported that she received a ride from the Lambeth field area to Darden Blvd. by an unnamed ride service company. The reporter indicated that she was sexually assaulted by the driver of the vehicle prior to exiting. No further details have been provided to University Police at this time.