Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Nelson County

01/06/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Stanley is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Nelson County.

A vehicle traveling south on Route 29 ran off the highway into the median. There it struck an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest in the median.

The driver, an adult male, died at the scene.

State police are still in the process of notifying his next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.