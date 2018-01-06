'Hoos Defense Stymies Heels; #8 UVa Tops #12 North Carolina 61-49

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have held seven opponents to less than 50 points so far this year

The 8th ranked Virginia men's basketball team improved to 3-0 in the ACC on Saturday, as the Cavaliers beat #12 North Carolina 61-49 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Carolina made just 16-of-54 shots from the field (29.6%), and they turned the ball over 19 times.

UNC head coach Roy Williams says, "25-3 on turnover points. I would be surprised, and don't waste your time (looking it up). Go home. See your wife. Get yourself a glass of wine and watch (TV). I would believe that's the worst I've ever been beaten, any team I've ever coached, on the points from turnovers: 25-3."

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says, "We did some good stuff individually, defensively, but I think they understand they need each other to help each other cover. And Isaiah (Wilkins), you talk about the guy who's directing, and covers up if a guy is out of position, and the rim protection, has helped our team defense."

UVa senior Devon Hall connected on six of his eight field goal attempts, including 4-of-4 from three-point range.

Hall led the 'Hoos with 16 points and seven assists, while redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Hunter says, "We have one of the best crowds in the nation and once I got that dunk, and once we make big defensive plays and get stops, I feel like just feeding off the crowds energy helps a lot. It really gives us a boost."

The 'Hoos have won five-consecutive games against Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.

Hall says, "It's big to get a win at your house and we're 3-0 in the ACC right now, so I'm just trying to keep our foot on the pedal, and learn from our mistakes."

Virginia (14-1, 3-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against Syracuse on Tuesday at 8 PM.