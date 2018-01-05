Tempos Set to Clash When #8 UVa Hosts #12 North Carolina

The Virginia men's basketball team will face its toughest test of the season on Saturday, as the 8th ranked Cavaliers take on #12 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1 ACC) are the highest-ranked team UVa has faced this season.

UVa (13-1, 2-0 ACC) has won four-consecutive games at home against UNC.

The Cavaliers held the Tar Heels to 49-points in their meeting at JPJ last season, which was Carolina's lowest point total since 1979.

UNC head coach Roy Williams says, "The way we play, we always want to run the ball, because we want to attack somebody before their defense gets set. With them, you have to try to push the ball, and get the easy baskets, because you know you're really going to have to work for a lot of it."

"You can not turn the ball over against them," says UNC junior guard Kenny Williams, "because they capitalize on that, and then possessions are low. You really have to capitalize on every possession you get. We just have to lock in on the offensive end and run our stuff."

The 'Hoos and Heels will tip off Saturday at one o'clock at John Paul Jones Arena.