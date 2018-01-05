Crozet Residents Raise Concerns About Smoke Sightings

The site of the new housing development

Some people who live near Crozet are raising concerns about ash and smoke coming from a new housing development.

They say embers from a controlled burn sparked a brush fire that could be seen from backyards in the Western Ridge neighborhood.

There are concerns about fire risks and air quality in the area.

“So they've been doing this since the summertime, we've been reaching out, people in the neighborhood have been reaching out to our supervisor, Ann Mallek, and to our representative A.G. Dillard, and it’s kind of come to a head last night when - because they caught the woods on fire at midnight,” says Dan Sheets, who lives in the neighborhood.

County Supervisor Ann Mallek says the issue is up for discussion, but it won't be on the agenda for next week.

NBC29 tried to contact the company about the issue, but so far our calls haven't been returned.