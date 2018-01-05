Stinnie & JMU Seniors Ready for Final College Game

Two-time All Americans Andrew Ankrah, Aaron Stinnie, and the JMU seniors will play their final college game on Saturday.

Stinnie, a Charlottesville native, has made 41 career starts at James Madison.

The St. Anne's-Belfield alum started every game at left tackle during JMU's 26-game win streak.

"Emotions are going to be high," says Stinnie. "Last college game. Go out there, I got to contain those, and not let them get too high, but I think after the game, it's definitely going to be an emotional one."

Teammate, and fellow senior, Bryan Schor leaves JMU as the school's all time passer.

Schor ranks number-one in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

He now gets a chance Saturday to lead his team to back-to-back FCS national championships.

Schor says, "I just want to get out there and have the opportunity to win the game. I know when it's all said and done, it's going to be emotional to leave JMU. Playing my last game at Bridgeforth was special to me. Leaving JMU nation is going to be sad, but I hope to lead them off the right way."

"Me and Bryan, we're really close friends off the field," says Stinnie. "That's my guy. Always messing with him all the time. Being able to play, and block for his blind side has definitely been an honor, because he's an amazing quarterback, and an amazing person at the same time."

Sophomore Riley Stapleton says, "Bryan makes it a goal of his to talk to everybody on the team. He'll sit and eat lunch with some of the true freshmen. That's probably why we're so connected as a team, and our locker room is so tight, is mainly because Bryan Schor."

Head coach Mike Houston, now in his second season at JMU, inherited this senior class, and talked to the group earlier this week.

Houston says, "I told them, the way they treated me, the way they treated my family, and our coaching staff, the way they believed in us, the way they have lead our team for the last two years, is something that I will never forget. Certainly, it is the reason we are back here again. It's the reason we did what we did last year. As talented, and as great of a group of athletes this is, they're even better people off the field. Bryan and Aaron are right there at the top and leaders of that."

JMU is listed as a 4-point underdog for Saturday's championship game against North Dakota State.

Coach Mike Houston says the game may come down to turnovers.

The Dukes lead the nation this year in turnover margin at plus-24.

The FCS Championship Game will kickoff on Saturday at noon Eastern time.