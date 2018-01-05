Artists Invited to Design Mural for Darden School of Business

The Charlottesville Mural Project is teaming up with the Batten Institute to create a new mural for an interior wall at the Darden School of Business.

Organizers hope the mural will inspire University of Virginia students and faculty to find extra meaning in Batten and the Darden.

The project, which is run through an organization called The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, opened up its application process to artists on Friday, January 5.

“We love providing opportunities for local artists to really shine and to leave their mark on the community, so that's what we're really hoping for,” says Alan Goffinski, the executive director of The Bridge. “We're really hoping for a really inspired and inspiring work.”

The winners will be selected at the end of the month.

Organizers plan for the project to be done by the end of summer.