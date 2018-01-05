Quantcast

Charlottesville Public Works Monitoring City Pipes

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Charlottesville Public Works Charlottesville Public Works
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

There have been no more breaks, but Charlottesville Public Works is monitoring waterlines after 14 breaks occurred this week.

The city says the pipes are made of cast-iron and steel, and either crack slightly or split horizontally due to the cold weather.

Public Works says it’s working on updating the city's pipe infrastructure.

  • Charlottesville Public Works Monitoring City PipesMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story