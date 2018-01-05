New Details Emerge About Interim Police Chief's Past Job

New information has developed about the job interim police chief Thierry Dupuis held before coming to Charlottesville.

Prior to this week, he was contracted by the town of Purcellville to review the investigation of its police chief.

Questions emerged about potential conflicts with his new role and how the investigation would continue.

Dupuis says that he met with Purcellville officials on December 29 to relinquish his role before taking on his new role as Charlottesville police chief.