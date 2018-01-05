Charlottesville Unlikely to See Profit from Parking Meters

Parking meters will soon be gone from the streets of Charlottesville.

However, questions remain about the cost of the program and the price of getting rid of it.

The city spent around $50,000 on the pilot program, and in two and a half months it made more than $51,000.

Despite the current surplus, the parking manager says there are still some fees the city might have to pay - meaning it will break even on costs and downtown businesses won't be getting a dime.

The pilot program started on September 5, 2017, but was temporarily suspended for the holidays starting on November 17.

In the first month, the meters brought in more than $18,000. In October, that number increased to over $22,000.

And in those 17 days of November, it made the city more than $11,000.

Overall, it brought in more than $51,000, leaving a surplus of just $1,200.

But, the city still has to pay fees for vandalism to the machines and to the survey creator.

Charlottesville’s parking manager, Rick Siebert, doesn’t believe there will be any money left over once all the fees have been paid.

“I would certainly think that those two factors are gonna cost at least $1,200 dollars,” says Siebert.

Siebert says if this program ran longer, he believes there would have been a profit.

Any leftover money from this project was intended for restoration of the Downtown Mall.

City Council currently does not have a comment on if it still plans to find another way to fund that plan.

Council is expected to review this decision to suspend the program in a year.