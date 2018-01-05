Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape

An Albemarle County doctor is facing multiple felony charges, including rape.

Detectives arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean Friday, January 5. The 50-year-old Keswick resident is accused of taking advantage of patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

Dean is facing two counts of rape, two counts of object sexual penetration and one count of forcible sodomy. All of the charges are felonies. He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

"The currently charged offense dates span from 2011 to 2015," said Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci in a statement.

The indictments came down Friday from a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.

NBC29 has learned some allegations date back to 2005, and that there are multiple victims.

County police were at the clinic today, collecting evidence for the case. A sign on the office door said the office is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” NBC29 called the clinic. The person who answered said she was instructed to say, "No comment."

Investigators are concerned more victims are out there in central Virginia. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

The doctor is scheduled to have a bond hearing in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, January 10.

01/05/2018 Release from Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office:

Earlier today, the Albemarle-based Central Virginia Multijurisdictional Grand Jury returned five felony indictments against Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci stated:

“Dr. Dean faces felony charges of rape, object sexual penetration, and forcible sodomy involving multiple victims over a period of years. The currently charged offense dates span from 2011 to 2015. Anyone with information relating to this case, or with other relevant information, should contact the Albemarle Police Department at (434) 296-5807. Because this is a pending criminal matter, no additional information will be released at this time.”