Buckingham County Sheriff's Office Charges 2 in Connection to Robbery

01/05/2018 Release from the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday, January 4, 2018 at approximately 7:19 p.m. the Buckingham County Emergency Communication Center received a call in reference to a robbery that had occurred in the 300 block of Francisco Road (State Route 636) in the Toga area of Buckingham County. Deputies responded and found an 82-year-old female victim suffering from head trauma who was subsequently transported to the hospital for further care.

Deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office developed several possible suspects as well as a vehicle involved.

Shortly after midnight, a deputy with the sheriff’s office spotted the in question vehicle and initiated a traffic stop with the assistance of Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, Adrain Maurice Chambers, age 38, and Larisa Lee Wright, age 37, were arrested and charged with the earlier robbery. Both had felony warrants issued against them to include;

§18.2-51.2 Aggravated Malicious Wounding

§18.2-58 Robbery

§18.2-192 Obtain Without Consent a Credit Card

§18.2- 195 Credit Card Fraud

§18.2-197 Receive Goods or Services in Violation of Credit Card Fraud.

Both are being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, awaiting a future court hearing.