Woodrow Wilson Library Announces New Winter Hours

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum Press Release:

STAUNTON, VA – The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum announced today that it will be open for interpretive tours of Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace, self-guided tours through the museum, and the President’s Shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on

Sundays; and will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday during the months of January and February.

The Presidential Library will resume daily operations on March 1, 2018. In addition, the Library & Museum has introduced a new admission fee called “Pay What You Wish” for its Sunday admission in the months of January and February.

Visitors can pay whatever amount they desire to tour the Manse and Museum. The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.