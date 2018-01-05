VSP: Troopers Have Responded to 437 Crashes in Regions Hit by Storm

Trooper W.C.B. Bryant responded to this crash that involved only damage to the vehicle and no injuries to the driver on I-64 in James City County (Photo courtesy VSP)

01/05/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police continue to respond to disabled and crashed vehicles in those regions most impacted by the storm. Fortunately, many people heeded the warnings to avoid traveling overnight so calls for service were moderate.

Within the past 36 hours, State Police Troopers assigned to our Chesapeake and Richmond Divisions have responded to 437 traffic crashes and aided 592 drivers with disabled/stuck vehicles – like the one seen here in this photo along Interstate 64 in James City County taken Thursday afternoon – Virginia State Police Trooper W.C.B. Bryant responded to this crash that involved only damage to the vehicle and no injuries to the driver.

State police remind Virginians that roads are still treacherous and icy this morning due to the freezing temperatures.

Folks are advised to be alert to significant snow drifts created by the winds, as these pose hazards for motorists and pedestrians alike. Delaying travel is still best as those roads that were cleared yesterday are still slick in many areas and keeping highway clear allows VDOT crews easier and faster access to them.

With more folks, undoubtedly, getting out today…it’s important to remember these key safety tips: