Sheriff's Office: Body of Missing Fluvanna County Man Found

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office reports the body of 53-year-old Arthur Eugene Mills was found in an area off Oliver Creek Road in Troy on Thursday, January 4.

Mills was last seen at a home in the same area on December 30, and was reported missing on January 3.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

01/04/2018 Updated Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:

On January 4, 2018 Arthur Eugene Mills was located by a Fluvanna County Deputy in an area off Oliver Creek Road, Troy, Virginia (Fluvanna County).

Mills was deceased when located.

The cause and manner of death is unknown at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine Mills to determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office appreciates the leads received from the public and extends it condolences to the Mills family.

Original Release:

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Arthur Eugene Mills, 53 year old black male, height 5’10”, weight 150 pounds from Oliver Creek Road, Troy, Virginia (Fluvanna County).

Mills was reported missing on January 3, 2018. Mills was last seen on December 30, 2017 at associate’s house on Oliver Creek Road, Troy, Virginia (Fluvanna County).

Mills was last wearing blue jeans. Mills does not have a vehicle.

At this point the circumstances surrounding Mills disappearance are unknown.

If you have any information as to the location of Arthur Eugene Mills, please contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.