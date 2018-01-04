UVa Women's Basketball Wins 73-63 at NC State; Improves to 3-0 in ACC

Virginia Athletics Media Release

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-6, 3-0 ACC) picked up a 73-63 road win at NC State (12-4, 1-2 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 4) at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers led for the entire game, building up an early 15-point lead in the first quarter. The Wolfpack pulled to within five in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers held on for the victory to extend their win streak to six games. The victory also gives UVA its first 3-0 start in ACC play since 2001.

The Cavaliers had four players finish the game in double figures. Redshirt senior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range, as well as leading the team with five rebounds. Senior guard Aliyah Huland El (Randolph, N.J.) scored 13 points.

Armani Hawkins came off the bench to lead NC State in scoring, tallying 14 points.

“I’m really excited about picking up this win tonight,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “We have talked about being road warriors and to come down here and get the road win was important. It was the tough, physical battle that we knew it would be. I love the effort and consistency we have been playing with lately. It is another good win for us, but we have to get back and get ready for Clemson now.”

Virginia and NC State traded runs in the first quarter. Virginia got off to the hot start, making seven of its first 10 field goal attempts and mounting a 12-0 run to take a 19-5 lead. The Wolfpack, who went five minutes without making a field goal in the period, ended strong, going on a 12-2 run in the final two minutes of the period, but the Cavaliers held a 26-22 lead heading into the second quarter.

Kayla Ealey hit a three-pointer for the Wolfpack to start the second quarter, making it a one-point game, but freshman guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) answered with a three of her own. Senior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) followed with a layup to put UVA up 31-25. A three-pointer from Brown gave the Cavaliers a 37-29 advantage with three minutes left in the half. Sophomore forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) hit a three-pointer with under a minute remaining to close out the scoring, with UVA leading 40-33 at halftime.

Sophomore guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) made a layup to start the second half, putting UVA up nine, but the Wolfpack chipped away at the lead, cutting it to a five-point deficit, 46-41. Back-to-back threes from Brown and Toussaint started a 9-2 run for the Cavaliers, giving UVA a 55-43 lead. Brown hit a three to close out the period, giving UVA a 59-45 advantage.

The Cavaliers had a cold shooting spell in the fourth quarter, making just 1-of-11 attempts. The Wolfpack took advantage, knocking the deficit down to 10, 63-53. The Wolfpack began fouling with UVA going 10-of-12 from the line in the period. UVA held on for the victory despite not making a field goal in the final 7:43 of the game and not taking a shot in the final 3:26.

Both Virginia and NC State are receiving votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches’ Poll. NC State is also receiving votes in the AP poll.

NC State held a 39-38 edge in rebounding. Virginia shot 42.6 percent (23-of-54) while NC State went 22-of-60 (36.7 percent).

Virginia returns home to host Clemson (10-4, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

