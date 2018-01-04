Quantcast

Augusta Co. Board Holds Public Hearing on Pipeline Zoning Permit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals Thursday night tabled a decision on a special use permit for a proposed construction yard for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dozens came out to voice their concerns over Dominion Energy's plan to use a 34-acre property near Churchville as a homebase for crews.

They are worried about traffic, pollution, property value impacts, and safety. A pipeline project manager says 400 people would report to the staging area each day for work.

  Reported by Tara Todd

